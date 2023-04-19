Seventh District Court Judge John Reeves found probable cause April 12 in the case against Eddie L. Holloway.
Holloway, 38, of Ridgecrest, has been charged with human trafficking for the purpose of engaging in commercial sexual activity, second degree rape, cruelty to juveniles and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Holloway was a suspect in a Miss-Lou human trafficking operation along with Quentin M. Smith, 46, of Vidalia.
Concordia Parish Sheriff Office Cyber Crime Unit arrested and charged Smith with human trafficking, second-degree rape, two counts of cruelty to juveniles and two counts of attempted sexual battery. CPSO investigation on the trafficking operation started Oct. 24, 2022.
According to CPSO reports, the illegal activity from the trafficking was with multiple minors over a period of time.
According to testimonies from a CPSO deputy and investigator, Holloway would drive Smith in a small maroon car on various “runs.” Many times in the “runs” narcotics were in the vehicle along with young females. Those testifying claimed Holloway “knew why the young girls were there.”
Also while on the “runs,” those testifying said narcotics were taken in front of juveniles. One juvenile, after taking narcotics, became unconscious and was the subject of sexual abuse, according to testimony.
In the testimony, Smith was reported saying to the juvenile when she woke up, “Damn girl, I thought we were going to have to hide your body.”
The defense argued there was “a lot of talk” about Smith, and Holloway drove Smith but the state did not provide evidence of the rape.
The DA assured the court that in the trial more evidence would be presented against Holloway.
A status conference for Holloway has been scheduled for April 26.
