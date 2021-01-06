Property taxes in Concordia Parish for 2020 totaled $14,817,836.33, up $386,091.81 from the previous year.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Tax Deputy Cyndie Dillon said the total bill for 2020 was $17,691,558.82 with Homestead Exemption totaling $2,873,722.49, reducing the overall amount to $14.8 million.
Those who have yet to pay their 2020 property tax bill still have time to do so without interest.
“We are giving taxpayers an interest-free grace period this week until Friday, January 8, 2021,” Dillion said. “We wish everyone one a happy and healthy new year.”
Tax Assessor Jerry Clark said the increase in property taxes from 2019 was due to the construction of new houses, particularly the housing project in Ferriday.
He said 2020 was a reassessment year and overall figures parishwide were up some.
There was growth despite the pandemic, Clark said, noting that the value of waterfront property continues to rise.
He said the construction of the Trinity Medical hospital was by far the largest construction project in the parish but that the “land and building are completely exempt” from taxes.
Clark said that the only thing that could be taxed at the hospital would be equipment that is privately owned, but added that it would be the year 2022 before such property would be taxed.
The top 25 taxpayers are as follows:
1. Catalyst Old River Hydroelectric, Marlborough, MA, $4,427,519.41 tax amount, $41,745,070 assessed value.
2. American Midstream, New York, NY, $457,809.27 tax amount, $4,346,650, assessed value.
3. Entergy Louisiana Inc., New Orleans, $335,335.86 tax amount, $3,221,780 assessed value.
4. Vidalia Industrial Facilities, Lafayette, LA, $277,247.88 tax amount, $2,712,760, assessed value.
5. Plains Pipeline, LP, $253,395.13 tax amount, $2,374,260, assessed value.
6. Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia, $241,919.82 tax amount, $2,367,850 assessed value.
7. Sentry Concordia Real Estate, Brandon, MS, $158,591.92 tax amount, $1,551,780 assessed value.
8. Delta Bank, Vidalia, $136,737.56 tax amount, $1,366,610 assessed value.
9. Concordia Electric Cooperative, Jonesville, $135,596.02 tax amount, $1,266,310 assessed value.
10. BASF Corporation, Florham Park, N.J., $131,717.41 tax amount, $4,889,470 assessed value.
11. Twin Oaks Holding Company, Vidalia, $111,279.82 tax amount, $1,088,550 assessed value.
12. River Correctional Center, Ruston, $92,297.51 tax amount, $882,380 assessed value.
13. Angelina Grain Company, Monterey, $91,692.72 tax amount, $836,590 assessed value.
14. Performance Auto South, Natchez, $85,655.87 tax amount, $818,890 assessed value.
15. BellSouth Telecommunications, St. Louis, MO, $85,553,000 tax amount, $810,730 assessed value.
16. Atmos Energy Louisiana, Dallas, Texas, $79,739.06 tax amount, $781,030 assessed value.
17. Progressive Tractor & Implement, Jonesville, $74,421.84 tax amount, $711,490 assessed value.
18. Vidalia Hotel Group LLC, Ridgeland, MS, $72,924.82 tax amount, $713,550 assessed value.
19. Jackson Enterprises Inc., Vidalia, $65,911.84 tax amount, $644,930 assessed value.
20. Wal-Mart Real Estate, Bentonville, AR, $65,769.67 tax amount, $643,530 assessed value.
21. Wal-Mart Louisiana LLC, Bentonville, AR, $64,252,12 tax amount, $628,690 assessed value.
22. Angelina Land LLC, Monterey, $60,578.71 tax amount, $540,090 assessed value.
23. AT&T Mobility LLC, St. Louis, MO, $56,809.52 tax amount, $538,450 assessed value.
24. Vidalia Center LLC, Natchez, $55,763.89 tax amount, $545,630 assessed value.
25. Bay Gas LLC, Ferriday, $51,515.59 tax amount, $485,550 assessed value.
