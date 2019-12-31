Property taxes in Concordia Parish for 2019 totaled $14,431,744.52, up $459,543.42 from the previous year.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Tax Deputy Cyndie Dillon said the total bill for 2019 was $17,344,487.36 with Homestead Exemption totaling $2,912,742.84, reducing the overall amount to $14.4 million.
Tax Assessor Jerry Clark said the increase in property taxes from 2018 has been due primarily to the addition of new businesses and construction of new homes.
The top 25 taxpayers are as follows:
1. Catalyst Old River Hydroelectric, Marlborough, MA, $4,401,674.60 tax amount, $41,079,210 assessed value.
2. Entergy Louisiana Inc., New Orleans, $312,512 tax amount, $2,969,590 assessed value.
3. Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia, $207,505.61 tax amount, $2,008,680 assessed value.
4. Plains Pipeline LP, Houston, Texas, $195,014.62 tax amount, $1,808,770 assessed value.
5. Vidalia Industrial Facilities, Lafayette, $186,554.87 tax amount, $1,807,140 assessed value.
6. Sentry Concordia Real Estate, Brandon, MS, $160,190.24 tax amount, $1,551,780 assessed value.
7. Concordia Electric Cooperative, Jonesville, $134,795.55 tax amount, $1,245,590 assessed value.
8. BASF Corporation, Florham Park, N.J., $128,200.30 tax amount, $1,241,890 assessed value.
9. Goldman Equipment LLC, Waterproof, $127,067.46 tax amount, $1,206,200 assessed value.
10. Delta Bank, Vidalia, $118,460.26 tax amount, $1,173,370 assessed value.
11. Twin Oaks Holding Company, Vidalia, $112,371 tax amount, $1,088,550 assessed value.
12. Angelina Grain Company, Monterey, $106,902.56 tax amount, $964,680 assessed value.
13. River Correctional Center, Ruston, $90,495.83 tax amount, $855,990 assessed value.
14. Lakeside Ford, Ferriday, $88,795.27 tax amount, $839,910 assessed value.
15. Performance Auto South, Natchez, $86,760.14 tax amount, $820,660 assessed value.
16. BellSouth Telecommunications, St. Louis, MO, $84,929.79 tax amount, $796,460 assessed value.
17. Progressive Tractor & Implement, Jonesville, $82,195.18 tax amount, $777,480 assessed value.
18. Vidalia Hotel Group LLC, Ridgeland, MS, $73,569.76 tax amount, $713,550 assessed value.
19. Atmos Energy Louisiana, Dallas, Texas, $69,858.07 tax amount, $675,670 assessed value.
20. Bay Gas LLC, Ferriday, $68,188.44 tax amount, $636,000 assessed value.
21. Wal-Mart Louisiana LLC, Bentonville, AR, $67,955.28 tax amount, $658,290 assessed value.
22. Jackson Enterprises Inc., Vidalia, $66,576.13 tax amount, $644,930 assessed value.
23. Wal-Mart Real Estate, Bentonville, AR, $66,432.52 tax amount, $643,530 assessed value.
24. Angelina Land LLC, Monterey, $64,022.36 tax amount, $564,220 assessed value.
25. Vidalia Center LLC, Natchez, $56,325.90 tax amount, $545,630 assessed value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.