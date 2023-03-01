Three propositions concerning millage rates are on the April 29 ballot for parish voters to decide.
The first proposition is a 1.81 millage rededication from the public health unit for “purposes of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and supporting public roads and drainage,” according to the description.
The millage is levied through 2030 and annually draws $287,000. The proposition, if passed, would rededicate $1.6 million to roads which includes equipment, animal welfare and public buildings.
“It is not a new millage,” said Cathy Darden with the Concordia Parish Police Jury. “Nobody is going to pay any extra property taxes. It is a rededication of the excess funds. If it doesn’t pass this money will sit there. It’s just going to sit there and do no good.”
According to Darden, proceeds from the millage are currently dedicated.
“Public health fund has in excess of $1.6 million and that money can only be used at the public health unit for maintenance, phones etc.,” she said.
Dr. David Holcombe, regional administrator and medical director in Region VI for Louisiana Department of Health, said Concordia Parish’s health unit building did need improvements.
Improvements that have been made have been a new HVAC system, roof repairs and a new phone system, according to Holcombe.
The local health unit sees approximately 2,000 people a year not counting people with WIC which is about 500 people, the doctor said.
“This is a very busy health unit,” Holcombe said.
The unit sees people with WIC appointments, performs childhood vaccinations, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations for adults who do not have insurance, treats sexual infections, performs tuberculosis follow ups, sewerage permits and handles reproductive health.
The second proposition, if passed, would be a new millage with the proceeds going to fund the coroner’s office. Three mills would go toward funding the coroner’s office, including operating and maintaining facilities.
“This is a new millage,” Darden said. “It takes the coroner out of (the Police Jury’s) budget if it passes. In other words, what (the Police Jury) has to fund.”
Darden explained a law was passed in the 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session with certain parishes, which included Concordia, that a Police Jury is required to put up to three mills on the ballot if the coroner asks.
The 10-year millage is estimated to annually generate $478,000, according to the description.
Dr. Dennis LaRavia, Concordia Parish coroner, explained his office deals with many different items.
The coroners office works any suspicious deaths, by law, is involved with all rape assault exams, performs autopsies in infant deaths, investigates all child or young adult accidents and handles all acute psychiatric problems.
The coroner’s office also is involved in physicians emergency certificates or orders protective custody for people who have a significant or chronic drug problem and is involved in deaths who have potential organ donations.
“It is quite a comprehensive list of things we have to be involved in,” LaRavia said.
The Concordia Parish Coroner’s office has two paramedics and two nurses who have been sent to training.
“They understand all the different things we are involved in,” LaRavia said.
The coroner’s office has a small staff for the amount of duties they perform, but that is not the only obstacle they face.
Concordia Parish has no mortuary. Each of the last three years there has been more than 50 days of four or more deaths in a single day in the parish. There are only two cold storage beds in the parish, both in funeral homes.
“If we have anything significant, I have no place to store the bodies while they are being evaluated, and we have to decide who gets an autopsy and who doesn’t,” LaRavia said.
The department has no vehicles, no communication equipment, most of supplies have to be bought out of LaRavia’s personal money “because we have nothing to operate with.” Thirty-eight rural parishes have similar obstacles.
“It is vastly different from the metropolitan coroners because they have a huge budget and have full-time investigators and nice building to take care of this stuff,” LaRavia said. “Everything we do we struggle to get it done correctly and by the law.”
LaRavia said his department needs an office in Ferriday which is a central location. The office should have “at least a four-bed mortuary.” They also need a vehicle to transport bodies to the mortuary, full-time investigators, secretary and “other supplies.”
“There are 20,000 residents in the parish,” LaRavia said. “We try to make sure everybody gets justice and a thorough examination. I’m not saying we are perfect, but that is our desire to do the right thing for our residents. If we get the millage, it allows us to function as a normal office.
The third proposition is a proposed millage increase that would benefit Fire Protection District 2.
With the possible increased proceeds, District 2 Fire Chief Vick Brown wants to increase manpower to possibly decrease the parish’s Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) rating which in turn could possibly lower home insurance. The Fire District covers all areas of the parish except Vidalia, Ferriday and Monterey.
“The proceeds will provide more money to hire more people,” Brown said in a previous Sentinel interview. “We’re trying to get more full-time people to help cover the parish 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Currently, parish property owners pay 6.9 mills in support of the district. If passed, it will be raised to 10 mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.