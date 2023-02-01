Assets exceeded liabilities at the Seventh Judicial Public Defender’s office by $414,246 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to a recently released Louisiana Legislative Audit review.
The total net position increased by $80,811 or 24.2 percent. The report stated the primary reason for the increase was due to an increase in assets.
Bolstering the positive net position was $259,682 in receivables and $154,408 in cash which was a 44.3 percent increase from the prior year.
Largest liability of the public defender’s office was accrued compensated absences of $19,000 followed by $9,211 of accounts payable.
According to the review, the district’s cash balance at June 30, 2022 was $154,408.
In its statement of revenues, expenditures and changes in fund balances, the audit reported total revenues increased by $31,305 or 8.3 percent for a total of $406,890.
Also in its statement of revenues, expenditures and changes in fund balances, the audit reported total expenditures decreased by $27,231 or seven percent from the prior year. The main cause for this decrease was due to a decrease in operating costs totaling $24,997.
During the fiscal year, the district took in $300,881 in grants which was a 13 percent increase from the prior year. Revenues also of $98,419 were collected from court costs and $7,265 were made in fees.
Expenditures totaling $148,185 were for personal services and benefits while the district had a total of $213,908 in operating costs.
Derrick Carson was the chief public defender of the Seventh District which covers Concordia and Catahoula parishes.
The Vercher Group of Jena performed the audit and listed no finding.
