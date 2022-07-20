Qualifying started today (Wednesday) and will run through Friday, July 22 for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary election.
At the parish level, voters here will decide on tax assessor and School Board members. Several town level candidates will be qualifying in the upcoming days.
Candidates for Concordia Parish Tax Assessor will be qualifying to take the place of retired Assessor Jerry Clark.
Two possible candidates have made announcements in the Concordia Sentinel on their intention of running: acting Tax Assessor Jeanne Archer and Stephen Dawkins.
For the School Board, qualifying for Districts 1A, 1B, 2, 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 5A, 5B will occur.
In Vidalia, candidates will be qualifying for City Court judge and marshal.
Those interested in running for Ridgecrest mayor and aldermen will be qualifying along with Justice of the Peace for District 4.
Candidates will also be qualifying for 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals judge.
Statewide, qualifying time for U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative 5th Congressional District will be active.
Currently, John Kennedy, a Republican, holds the U.S. Senate seat, while Julia Letlow holds U.S. Representative seat.
Local candidates qualify at the parish Clerk of Court’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Qualifying fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier's check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order; or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.
Congressional and state candidates qualify at the Secretary of State's Office at 8585 Archives Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
Candidates may qualify for office by paying a qualifying fee or by filing a nominating petition. Nominating petition forms are available for download and print on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.
Other important election dates:
The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the Office of Motor Vehicles Office or Registrar’s Office is Oct. 11.
The deadline to register to vote through the Geaux Vote Online Registration System is Oct. 18.
Early voting is Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 4 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Nov. 7 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
