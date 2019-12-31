Candidates for municipal elections will begin qualifying next week
Elections are slated in Clayton, Ferriday and Vidalia.
Additionally, the presidential election is on tap for the fall of 2020.
Municipal elections are slated for April 4, 2020
Qualifying will be January 8-10.
Also on the April 4 ballot will be elections for presidential party nominees for the Democrats and Republicans as well as for members to the state central and executive committees.
In Clayton, elections are slated for mayor, police chief and five aldermen posts.
Elections are slated as well in Ferriday and Vidalia. Voters in each town will elect a mayor and five aldermen.
Vidalia voters will also elect a police chief.
One race is also planned for the District 1 Justice of the Peace post in Ferriday to fill the vacancy created upon the resignation of Elijah Banks.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office:
• The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is March 4.
• The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is March 14.
• Early voting is March 21-28 (except Sunday, March 22) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
• The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is March 31 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
• The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is April 3 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
