Some local and statewide candidates for the Nov. 8 Open Primary/Congressional election are off on the campaign trail while others went in unopposed after qualifying ended July 22.
Concordia Parish voters will now decide their next assessor, Vidalia City Court judge, Vidalia marshal, five School Board positions and Ridgecrest mayor.
On the statewide election scene, the race for who will fill the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. John Kennedy has drawn a large field of candidates, while Congresswoman Julia Letlow of Rayville, also a Republican, faces a field which includes Democrats Oscar “Omar” Dantzler of Hammond, and Walter Earl Huff of Monroe; and Republicans Allen Guillory of Lawtell and Hunter Pullen of West Monroe.
Locally, School Board members Dorothy Parker, Lisette Forman and Derrick Carson are unopposed, while incumbents Fred Butcher, Raymond Riley, Ricky Raven Sr., Angela Hayes, and Nicky Pere face opponents.
Butcher faces opposition from Jennie Kimble of Ferriday. Riley will square off against Fred Marsalis of Vidalia, and Raven drew opposition from Vanessa Houck from Vidalia.
In the District 4B race, Ronnie Lewis of Ferriday will go against incumbent Hayes of Ferriday.
In the District 5A race, Warren Enterkin faces a field which includes Sandy Netherland Roberts and Wayne Wilson Jr., both of Ferriday.
Pere faces opposition from Matt Taunton of Monterey in the District 5B race.
Also parish wide, voters will go to the polls to choose between Jeannie Merrill Archer and Stephen Dawkins for their next assessor.
In Vidalia, voters will choose between Stuart Boykin, Ann Siddall and Hu’Cheryl Walker for their next city judge.
Frank Duson and Dustin Lemoine qualified to run for Vidalia’s city marshal.
Meanwhile, Dorothy Evans, former village clerk, will go against incumbent Veller Ray Carroll for Ridgecrest’s mayor.
Qualifying for Ridgecrest alderman were Connie Adair, Deborah Barrett and Charlie Brown. This will be Brown’s first term.
In other news, Elizabeth Pickett will be the next judge for Third Circuit, First District, Division A Court of Appeal, and Charles Gill Jr. will serve as District Four Justice of the Peace.
Important election dates:
The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at the Office of Motor Vehicles or Registrar’s Office is Oct. 11.
The deadline to register to vote through the Geaux Vote Online Registration System is Oct. 18.
Early voting is Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 4 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Nov. 7 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
