Farmers were assessing damage to their unharvested crops early this week after heavy rainfall was reported in some areas of the parish and region.
“This rain is not what we needed right now,” according to LSU AgCenter Extension Associate Kylie Miller. “I’ve heard some areas have received some really high amounts of rainfall.”
Parts of northern Catahoula Parish got up to seven inches of rain, while areas throughout the region, including Concordia Parish, reported two inches or more in many places.
Miller said all of the cotton crop and 35 percent of the soybean crop remain to be harvested.
“So far, the soybean yields I have been hearing are from good to disappointing,” she said. “I expect our parish yield average to drop due to this weather and late planting. Aside from the harvest, this also effects farmers in their field preparations for next season.
“We could really use a dry October to finish up this season and get us set up for next year’s crop.”
Statewide, the soybean harvest is expected to continue through mid-October, according to David Moseley, LSU Extension Service’s state soybean specialist.
Moseley said USDA initially projected 1.1 million acres of soybeans planted in Louisiana, but September’s numbers were down 20,000 acres.
“I do have the report from USDA for September,” Moseley said before the rains came this weekend. “They are projecting 55 bushels per acre statewide and if that holds up we will beat last year by a couple of bushels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.