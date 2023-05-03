The Miss-Lou Relay for Life is set for May 6 at the Vidalia Municipal Complex.
The Relay will begin at 6 p.m. with a survivor reception scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The relay will end at 10 p.m.
Relay officials had to cancel the event for two straight years for COVID-19, and two years ago had to do a drive-through on the Vidalia Riverfront due to COVID-19.
Last year the Relay returned to the complex.
“I was talking to someone about having to cancel and adapt Relay for Life the past few years, but cancer doesn’t stop,” said Miss-Lou Relay Chairwoman Denise Davis. “The American Cancer Society was talking two years ago about the negative effect COVID had on cancer patients, and we are starting to see that now.”
Davis said with rain in the forecast, the committee will make a decision Friday at noon on the relay being held as planned.
Following opening ceremonies, Aubrey Moss will perform the opening song.
Wendell Melton will speak at 7:30 p.m., and luminaries begin at 9 p.m.
“We’re bringing some events back from the past, and adding some new things such as favorite decade,” Davis said. “We will have a few themed laps such as Congo Lap, 60s, 70s and 80s laps, glow lap and favorite holiday lap.
The giant ACS purple chair has been at different locations around the Miss-Lou before settling at the relay. People are encouraged to have their picture taken in it.
A portion of the funds raised during the relay will be used for lodging grants for patients at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center who don't live close to the center but need to stay overnight and might be too weak from the side effects of their treatments.
Davis is still accepting sponsorships.
If anyone is interested in making donations, they can reach Denise Darnell-Davis at denised@wdwgetaways.com or (318) 953-0461.
