Miss-Lou Relay for Life returned to the Vidalia Municipal Complex Friday night after having to cancel two years ago, and have a drive-through relay last year on the Vidalia Riverfront due to COVID-19.
“We had 26 teams signed up this year and 16 teams had tent sites for our first relay back in person this year since 2019,” said Miss-Lou Relay Chairwoman Denise Davis. “It was great to see so many smiling faces that we hadn't seen in so long.”
Davis said on May 3, bank night, teams turned in $33,593.75
“That total combined with online fundraising totals comes to $66,593.75 for the start of the relay on May 6,” Davis said. “On relay night we had a total of $9,963.93 turned in! We still have a few teams left to turn in fundraiser funds so we expect that total to go over $10,000.”
The Markets were presented with The Excalibur Award from American Cancer Society for going over and beyond as a supporter of Relay For Life.
A portion of the funds raised during the relay will be used for lodging grants for patients at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center who do not live close to the center but need to stay overnight and might be too weak from the side effects of their treatments.
Among the winners Friday night were Team Frog for Team Baton, Krewe of Heart & Soul for Tent Site Decor, Delta Bank for Team T-Shirt, Team Bob for Best Luminaria Design, Vidalia Police Department for Best Team Banner, Concordia Bank for Most Spirited and AKA (#17) for Judges Favorite.
If anyone is interested in more information for future Relay events or making donations, they can reach Denise Darnell-Davis at denised@wdwgetaways.com or (318) 953-0461.
