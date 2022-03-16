Aldermen tabled two resolutions describing how grant funds would be used in Ridgecrest projects due to agenda wording at their March 8th regular meeting.
Alderwoman Mitzi Boyler and Darlene Humphries delayed their decisions because agenda items read, “Consider for Adoption:…” Items were related to a Louisiana Community Development Grant (LCDBG) and American Rescue Plan Act allocations.
According to Boyler, the agenda items were already discussed in previous meetings, advertised and the public had a chance for discussion, so the word “considering” should not have been on the agenda.
“There were not up for consideration,” Boyler said. “Just leave consideration off, and it would have been voted on.”
If passed, the Resolution 22-002 gave authority to Mayor Veller Ray Carroll and Humphries to sign checks backed by LCDBG money. The money would be used to improve Ridgecrest’s sewer lift station.
If passed, Resolution 22-003 gave authority for Ridgecrest to spend $111,000 of ARPA funds for water system improvements. The village is expected to receive another $111,000 in June or July.
Additionally, aldermen tabled an ordinance setting the mayor’s salary at $300 effective Jan. 1, 2023. The group also tabled the clerk’s Feb. 8 minutes while a motion died for a lack of a second over the purchase of a village lawnmower.
Discussions between Carroll and Boyler became heated over the purchase of a tractor and lawnmower.
According to Boyler, Carroll did not give her enough time to “mull the purchase over” before he closed the time period of seconding the motion.
“The lawnmower was $13,000,” Boyler said. “It was a good lawnmower, but I feel we could have purchased two for the price of one.”
The lawnmower in question was high quality and came with a five-year warranty, according to Carroll.
Aldermen tabled the Feb. minutes because a copy was not provided in their packet for review, Boyler said. As far as the mayor’s salary, the topic was already discussed with aldermen agreeing to lower the pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.