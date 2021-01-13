It’s unlawful for children to ride bicycles on the sidewalks of Vidalia and unlawful for anyone to use fireworks.
The prohibition on fireworks was enacted by ordinance decades ago – in 1946.
And that’s part of the problem, Mayor Buz Craft told the Vidalia Board Alderman Tuesday night as he prepares to appoint a committee to review outdated ordinances that remain in the town’s municipal code.
He said many firecrackers have been set off in Vidalia since 1946 and he is unsure why it would have been necessary to restrict children from riding their bikes on a sidewalk.
“We want ordinances that reflect real life,” Craft said.
He said he planned to appoint Chief of Police Joey Merrill, Aldermen Rosa Demby and Brent Smith, and others to serve on the ordinance committee.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, Town Accountant Debra Moak provided a report on the town’s finances for five months ending November 30, 2020, noting:
General Fund: $954,637, year to date (YTD) fund revenue; $3,733,201, YTD expense; -$2,778,564, net loss; $3,153,622, transfers in; and $375,058, net change in fund balance.
Special Revenue Fund: $6,191,176, YTD fund revenue; $5,403,174, YTD fund expense; $788,002, net profit; -$2,173,307, transfers out; and -$1,385,305, net change in fund balance.
Enterprise Fund: $5,188,728, YTD fund revenue; $4,733,205, YTD fund expense; $455,523, net profit; -$1,264,882, transfers out; and -$809,359, net change in fund balance.
Governmentwide Fund: $735,152, YTD fund revenue; $1,028,660, YTD fund expense; -$293,508, net loss; $284,567, transfers in; and -$8,941, net change in fund balance.
In other business, the board approved an occupational license for Carter Street Grill (Jeremy Taylor), full service restaurant, 106 Carter Street, and DC AG, LLC (Dennis Cooper), tractor sales, 1910 Carter Street.
Aldermen also awarded the bid for the Palm Street sewer main repair and improvements work to Mitchell Contracting, Inc. for $67,302.
Additionally, Craft said an Attorney General opinion would likely be sought concerning a cemetery road. Last month, aldermen approved a resolution to provide reclaimed asphalt to upgrade a road for the Vidalia Cemetery Association after researching whether the donation is legal.
Craft said he and aldermen were in favor of the work but more research was needed to ensure that the donation would be legal. He said that’s why an AG opinion will probably be needed.
Alderman also agreed, after a lengthy discussion, to consider Alderman Robert Gardner’s complaint that the minutes for a recent meeting did not fully express his statement concerning a vote on a police matter.
