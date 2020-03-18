Aldermen in Ridgecrest will receive $25 each for special meetings following passage of an ordinance on the matter during their regular meeting on March 12.
Additionally, a resolution was introduced at the meeting allowing the mayor or aldermen to be paid mileage without going before the town council in a public meeting.
In other action, letters are being delivered to Ridgecrest citizens warning them to remove junk cars and clean their yards, according Mayor Veller Ray Carroll.
“This is going along with Louisiana’s clean-up month,” Carroll said.
Carroll also warned that village officials would start cracking down on nuisance dogs. All dogs in the corporate limits of Ridgecrest should be penned or on a leash, according to village ordinance.
The mayor said some citations have been issued.
In other news, work to rebuild control values in Ridgecrest’s water plant should begin later this week. Next week, work is scheduled to recharge filters in hopes of improving water quality.
“This should get us through the year,” Carroll said.
Last year, Ridgecrest was approved for a USDA loan / grant totaling $999,000 to fund the tie in with the Town of Ferriday. Of the total amount approved by the USDA, $565,000 is a loan and $434,000 is a grant.
Officials are hoping a Louisiana Community Block Grant (LCDBG) will abate the necessity of the loan.
Ridgecrest is one of 60 applicants in the second stage of applying for part of a $20 million LCDBG allocated by the Office of Community Development. Final funding decisions will be announced in April.
