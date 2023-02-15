The Village of Ridgecrest’s assets exceeded liabilities by some $1.3 million in the year ending Dec. 31. 2021, according to a recently released Louisiana Legislative Audit.
Ridgecrest’s net position increased by $247,700 from the prior year. Over time, increases or decreases in net position may serve as a useful indicator of whether the government entity’s financial position is improving or deteriorating.
According to the audit, Ridgecrest posted total assets of some $1.4 million and total liabilities of $48,960.
Capital assets made up the vast majority of Ridgecrest’s assets totaling $999,505 followed by restricted cash and cash equivalents amounting to $203,078.
Current cash and cash equivalents totaling $172,993 were also a major factor in Ridgecrest’s assets.
Largest liability of Ridgecrest was its non-current liabilities coming to $40,276 along with accounts and other payables totaling $8,684.
During the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, Ridgecrest generated a total of $93,479 in taxes and $25,843 in fines and forfeitures.
Additionally, Ridgecrest spent $155,574 in road maintenance, $148,828 in general government, $25,168 in sanitation and $6,974 in police.
The audit report showed the village’s expenditures exceeded its revenues by $197,715.
In its utility fund, Ridgecrest accumulated $426,178 in capital grants and $213,942 in charges for services.
Also in its utility fund, the village spent $131,629 in operating expenses, $14,891 in salaries and $23,304 in depreciation.
Veller Ray Carroll is mayor and agency head for Ridgecrest. It is governed by a board of aldermen.
Silas Simmons Certified Public Accountants and Advisors performed the audit and listed two findings.
2021-01 Segregation of Duties (Internal Control Finding)
Because of the small size of the village and the small number of employees, many of the important elements of good interest controls cannot always be achieved to ensure adequate protection of the village’s assets. Important elements of good internal controls often require that the same employee does not handle the functions of accounting, collections, billing, receiving and check writing.
Auditors recommended that the village continue to provide the necessary oversight in its internal control procedures, specifically in the areas of cash receipts, collection receipt activities, recordation of those receipts, depositing of funds collected and review of checks written.
2021-2 Late Filing of Audited Financial Statements
Ridgecrest’s audited financial statements were not submitted to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor by the statutory due date of June 30, 2022.
Auditors recommended that the village has its books and records available in a more timely manner.
