Ridgecrest’s fire rating has improved to class six from its previous rating of class 10, according to Chief Nolen Cothren of Concordia Parish Fire District No. 2.
The announcement was made at the regular Ridgecrest Town Council meeting Tuesday night.
The new classification may result in decreased fire insurance rates for properties located within the boundaries of Ridgecrest, according to the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) report.
“(PIAL) will come back in two years and rate us again and hopefully we can go a couple more classes lower which will save you even more money,” Cothren said.
PIAL is a private, non-profit group composed of insurance companies licensed to write fire and other Louisiana coverages. Founded in 1888, PIAL is funded solely by assessment of its member companies.
During the inspection, PIAL officials check water supply, fire hydrants, training and comb through the fire department’s paperwork.
Insurance companies use information obtained from the rating to develop premium costs for commercial properties and residential properties in Ridgecrest.
On another front, Ridgecrest Town Council members passed its 2020 operating budget after squabbling with village residents over possible aldermen raises.
Aldermen are paid $150 per month. The proposed pay raise would keep the salaries at $150 per month for up to two meetings per month. However, for each additional meeting per month above two, aldermen would receive $50 per meeting.
After passing the budget, a motion died for lack of a second to re-introduce Ridgecrest’s salary ordinance that included aldermen raises. Last month, the introduction, without raises, was tabled.
Plans are being made to re-introduce the salary ordinance possibly without the raises next month.
Leading the charge against the raises was former Alderman Connie Adair. Earlier in the year, Adair along with Josh Wells resigned their aldermen positions.
“Why should (aldermen) get raises when we have struggling Ridgecrest citizens paying for water they can’t drink,” Adair asked.
A heated exchange continued for several minutes between Adair and Alderwoman Mitzi Boyler about the possible raises. The exchange became so heated, Ridgecrest Police Officer John Smith warned Adair about her conduct.
“This budget is legit,” said Mayor Veller Ray Carroll. “Every dollar is accounted.”
Meanwhile, Carroll announced second round paperwork has been completed and turned in for a possible Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG).
If awarded, the money will be used to fund a tie in with Ferriday water system.
Ridgecrest is one of 60 applicants in the second stage of applying for part of a $20 million LCDBG allocated by the Office of Community Development. Final funding decisions will be announced in April.
Ridgecrest has already been approved for a USDA loan / grant totaling $999,000. If Ridgecrest accepts the funding, $565,000 will be a loan and $434,000 will be a grant.
