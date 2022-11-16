Ridgecrest aldermen introduced the village’s 2023 budget in their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
The proposed budget showed the general fund’s total revenue amounting to $145,675 while total expenses equaled $1.2 million although most of the expenses are from a $910,000 and $225,000 grant.
Aldermen are expected to vote on the proposed budget in their December meeting.
Additionally, representatives from Silas Simmons went over Ridgecrest’s audit.
“The audit went good,” Mayor Veller Ray Carroll said. “We got our hand slapped on two different occasions. One for not having enough employees and for being late to get the audit in.”
Carroll’s goals for next term
Ridgecrest Mayor Veller Ray Carroll narrowly beat former village clerk Dorothy Evans in the Nov. 8 primary election. Carroll garnered 52 percent of the votes with 74 to Evans’ 69 votes.
In the first months of his new four-year term, Carroll said Ferriday Drive lift station will be completed.
“We just had a pre-conference hearing on it, and should be starting in a week or two,” Carroll said.
His main objective is to seek out more grant funds to further improve Ridgecrest.
“The town is moving forward,” Carroll said. “I will continue researching and getting monies to do stuff with.”
According to Carroll, Ridgecrest is set to apply for a $800,000 grant to blacktop some of the village’s streets along with the Community Water Enrichment Fund (CWEF) and Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grants.
If approved, CWEF monies will be used to purchase a backup pump for the plant, Carroll said. LGAP monies, if approved, will be used to purchase a new tractor with a “limb grabber.”
Ridgecrest will also continue cleaning lots and cracking down on speedsters, according to Carroll.
“We started a campaign on that,” he said. “People also need to slow down. I don’t want to take their money, but if they are going to speed we are going to take their money. We have a cop, and we have laws.”
Carroll thanked the village voters for their support.
“I would like to thank the people that voted for me,” he said. “We are going to move the town forward. If you are willing to help, my door is always open. I got a lot going on. As long I can, I’m going to try to get monies and get things done to better improve the Village of Ridgecrest.”
