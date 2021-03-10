Ground should be broken for Ridgecrest’s water project in approximately two months, Mayor Veller Ray Carroll said during the village’s regular Town Council meeting Tuesday.
An environmental study was approved by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), and a release of funds was approved by the Louisiana Division of Administration (DOA). The two items were Ridgecrest’s last steps in obtaining a $990,352 grant.
“We’ve done everything we were supposed to do,” Carroll said. “Now it is time to break ground.”
According to the environmental study, “In following the eight step process in determining that part of the project is in a wetland and/or floodplain the Village has determined that there will be no significant impact to the wetland and/or floodplain and that there is no practical alternative to the location of the project.”
After an environmental study public opinion period of one month, Ridgecrest will be given the green light to advertise for project bids.
Money from the grant will be used to bypass Ridgecrest’s water plant and tie into Ferriday’s water system. The worn plant has been producing brown-tinted water for months, causing several boil-water notices and residents relying on bottled water for cooking and drinking.
Numerous steps were taken to get to this point such as a grant application, water rate study, a contract with Ferriday’s water system, an environmental study and advertising for bids.
Under the water contract, Ridgecrest will purchase water from Ferriday for three years, eight months at the price of $4.70 per 1,000 gallons. Ridgecrest will have an option after the first contract has expired to renew it for another three years.
Customers monthly bills will average an estimated $85 per month for water, sewer and gas.
Before the Town Council meeting, Carroll said he was not resigning as Ridgecrest’s mayor.
“I was elected to this position, and I am going to stay here,” Carroll said. “You’re not running me off. Until I’m unelected, I am not quitting. I am here to stay. If you have a problem with me, then come to talk to me. If you are not here to help me then you need to hit that door.”
Recently, Carroll fired an assistant clerk and Jamie Bradford resigned as village clerk.
“Jamie is helping me until I find a clerk,” Carroll said. “She comes in and does things for me.”
Bradford took notes, recorded and took roll call for Tuesday’s meeting.
Meanwhile, Town Council members approved M&G Contractors to pick up limbs throughout Ridgecrest and haul them to the village’s organic waste dump for $1,200 for a day for the first two days. If the job takes more than two days, the company will charge $150 an hour with the Town Council’s approval. Limbs must be piled up by the road.
Dennis Mulligan, spokesman for the company, told the Town Council members the job would take approximately a day.
“We had three bad weeks,” Carroll said. “We have a lot of limbs down.”
