Ridgecrest aldermen passed the village’s 2020 fiscal budget with village expenses exceeding revenues.
The action took place in a rescheduled meeting Thursday night after aldermen were a no show for their monthly meeting, Jan. 14. Alderwoman Deb Barrett was also absent for the Thursday meeting.
Total revenues for 2020 were $1,084,779 while total expenses were $1,109,066, according to budget numbers.
Much of the funds came from grant income and grant expenditure categories, each showing $999,999.
Ridgecrest was recently approved for a USDA loan / grant totaling $999,000. Money from the loan / grant has been obligated to tie in with Ferriday water system. Of the total amount approved by the USDA, $565,000 is a loan and $434,000 is a grant.
Besides grant income, the largest revenue budgeted for 2020 are sales tax at $34,000, franchise tax at $19,000 and garbage sales at $13,000, according to budget numbers.
Other than grant expenditures, the largest expenses budgeted for 2020 are salaries at $59,000, professional fees at $8,800 and the mayor’s salary at $7,200, according to budget numbers.
In a related matter, Mayor Veller Ray Carroll said there were no updates on a possible Louisiana Community Block Grant (LCDBG).
Ridgecrest is one of 60 applicants in the second stage of applying for part of a $20 million LCDBG allocated by the Office of Community Development. Final funding decisions will be announced in April.
“(Office of Community Development) has everything they need from us,” Carroll said. “They are going through it and we are waiting to hopefully hear some good news.”
In other business, Alderwomen Mitzi Boyler and Darlene Humphries, who was voted mayor pro tempore in the meeting, abstained from voting on a resolution that would raise the village clerk’s salary to $15.50 per hour while keeping the mayor, aldermen and chief of police salaries the same. The measure has been discussed and tabled the last several meetings.
“This is the last time I’m putting this on the agenda,” Carroll said.
The Ridgecrest mayor makes $600 a month, aldermen $150 a month and chief of police $500 a month, according to Ridgecrest’s 2018 legislative audit report.
Additionally, a special town hall meeting has been scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.
This meeting is designed for the public to come and ask questions about village business, announced Carroll.
“Everybody and anybody is welcome,” Carroll said. “I will be here answering and you can ask all the questions you want. If I can’t answer them, I will try to find you an answer. I am tired of the nick picking, bitching and the griping. We going to move forward, or we are going to be lost.”
