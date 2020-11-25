Ridgecrest has been awarded a grant of approximately $200,000 for water meters.
The grant came through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to Mayor Veller Ray Carroll.
The funds were awarded to Louisiana Community Development (LCD) through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act to help support “underserved communities to bring public drinking water systems into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.”
“Ensuring all Americans have access to clean water is a top priority for this administration,” said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Through these grants, we are taking significant actions to modernize aging water infrastructure and reduce potential exposure to contaminants in drinking water in often underserved communities.”
Money will be used to purchase new water meters for Ridgecrest.
Initially, the new water meters were going to be purchased with money from a nearly $1 million grant from a Louisiana Community Development Block (LCDBG).
Carroll said this “frees money up” to purchase other items with the LCDBG grant.
With the LCDBG money, Ridgecrest will bypass their aging water plant to tie into Ferriday’s water system.
The worn plant has been producing brown-tinted water for months, causing several boil-water notices and residents relying on bottled water for cooking and drinking.
Work on the tie in will not start until possibly next March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the multiple hurricanes that have hit Louisiana, causing the state government to slow down, Carroll said in an October town council meeting.
At the time, Ridgecrest was waiting on an environmental study to be completed and approved. After the environmental study, bids will be advertised for the work possibly in January.
“We’re looking at breaking ground in March, hopefully,” Carroll said in the meeting. “As far as on the town’s end, everything has been done on time. We’re waiting on (Baton Rouge.)”
Harrisonburg was also awarded money to improve its drinking water
