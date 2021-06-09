Ridgecrest aldermen voted Tuesday night to seek a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant to overlay all side streets.
If completely funded, the grant would provide Ridgecrest $800,000 to overlay streets four inches, according to Mayor Veller Ray Carroll.
The potential grant money would be awarded in Ridgecrest’s fiscal year 2022-2023.
“We need to go ahead and apply for this grant,” said Carroll. “At this particular time, streets are our number one priority.”
Alderman had multiple choices on items to apply for grant funding including new sewer connections, existing sewer collection rehabilitation and potable water but chose streets.
Ridgecrest currently has a grant for potable water.
In related news, Carroll said he has not heard anything from a grant totaling approximately $1 million to connect Ridgecrest with Ferriday’s water system. By connecting the Ferriday water system, Ridgecrest expects to have better drinking water.
“They’ll let us know when there are any changes," Carroll said.
