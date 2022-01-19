Ridgecrest will finish it’s tie in with Ferriday’s water system on Thursday and Friday, according to Mayor Veller Ray Carroll.
Carroll made the announced at Ridgecrest’s Town Council meeting Tuesday night.
After the tie in, crews will begin flushing the village’s lines, and residents will be under a water boil advisory, Carroll said.
Ridgecrest citizens have suffered from low water quality for years. Engineers and water system experts said the tie in with Ferriday, which has a new system, will alleviate the problems and bypass an older, worn water plant.
Along with the tie in, Ridgecrest and Ferriday officials signed a water purchase contract in 2021.
Under the contract, Ridgecrest purchased water from Ferriday for three years, eight months at the price of $4.70 per 1,000 gallons. Ridgecrest has an option after the first contract has expired to renew it for another three years.
Customers’ monthly bills will average $85 per month for water, sewer and gas, Carroll said in an earlier Sentinel interview.
To bankroll the project, a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) totaling $990,352 was used.
The project also entailed sandblasting and cleaning of the interior and exterior of Ridgecrest’s water tower.
Additionally, money will be used to purchase and install a new ground storage tank, install a water line from Ferriday’s water plant to Ridgecrest’s storage tank, purchase new radio-controlled water meters and install a handicap bathroom in city hall. The water line will run down Vidalia Drive.
Meanwhile, Town Council members agreed to void Hometown Waste’s contract after disputing several items on the newly signed agreement.
After reneging on the contract, Town Council members agreed to a four-year Waste Pro contract. Under the contract, the company will provide one rolling canister per household in which the property owner is responsible.
In other business, Town Council members passed the 2022 budget with a general fund revenue totaling $170,172 while expenses reached $151,030.
General fund included fire, police and grants.
In the budget, sales tax was forecasted to generate the most revenue for the village totaling $87,500 followed by fines and DWI income at $25,000, according to the proposed budget.
Revenue from ad valorem taxes was expected to top $10,000 while money from franchise taxes total $18,000.
Garbage was Ridgecrest’s largest expense at $37,250 for 2022, according to the proposed budget.
Expenses from $35,360 worth of salaries was the second largest sum for the village followed by professional fees at $13,000.
Ridgecrest was generating approximately $1.3 million in total revenue from utilities, according to the proposed 2022 water, sewer and grant budget. Utilities budget was a separate budget from general fund.
Ridgecrest officials recorded $1.2 million in utility expenses.
Various grants generated the most revenue in its proposed utility budget. A Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) was forecasted to generate $910,000 while a Louisiana Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant was benefiting the village $225,000.
Community Water Systems (CWEF) totaled $14,800 and a Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) was forecasted at $14,800, according to the proposed budget.
Ridgecrest also proposed $156,005 in utility sales for 2022.
Grants are reciprocal meaning they are also listed in the expenses for Ridgecrest as well as revenue.
Besides the grants, professional fees were the largest expense for the village at $60,840, according to the proposed budget.
