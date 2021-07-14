Ridgecrest citizens are a step closer to having potable tap water.
Officials will open bids to tie into Ferriday’s water system on August 5 at 2 p.m. at the Town Hall, Mayor Veller Ray Carroll at the town’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
“We’ve had five mayors work on this,” Carroll said. “We finally got it done, and all I hear on Facebook is negativity. Everybody knows the water is bad, but now say ‘congratulations.’ Let’s get this done and quit downing our public representatives.”
“We’re so proud to be able to say we are going to be able to run that line,” said Alderman Rita Boyler said.
Ridgecrest has received nearly $1 million from a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) to install a water line from Ferriday’s water plant to Ridgecrest’s storage tank and purchase new radio-controlled water meters.
“We’ll open the bids and hopefully, (the bids) will come within the money,” Carroll said.
The nearly $1 million is part of approximately $1.4 million Ridgecrest has received in 18 months.
Ridgecrest received a $225,000 EPA grant, $223,000 American Recovery grant, $25,000 sewer lift station improvement grant, $15,000 CWEF grant and a $25,000 Vidalia Street lift station improvement grant.
Meanwhile, workers are two weeks away from finishing a ditch clean out along Ridgecrest roads, Carroll said.
Additionally, Ridgecrest will host a sealed bid auction on various surplus items on July 28 at 1 p.m. Items include two Crown Victoria cars, trailers and a diesel tank.
In other news, William Taylor Basco is a new auxiliary police officer for Ridgecrest. Basco is not getting paid.
Also, two occupational licenses, Griggs Pressure Washer Services and C&K Kennels, were tabled until next month.
