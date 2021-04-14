Ridgecrest will receive approximately $220,000 from the American Rescue Act, according to Mayor Veller Ray Carroll.
Carroll made the announcement during the town’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Money received through American Rescue Act can be used in balancing negative economic impacts brought on by COVID-19, emergency equipment or water and sewer infrastructure.
“There’s different ways to spend the money,” Carroll said. “I’d like to give the people some money on their water bill and a tractor, but it will be a board decision. The money isn’t here yet, but it’s coming.”
Carroll also announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency would reimburse 75 percent of $8,714.15 worth of winter storm damages.
“It’s money we spent during the ice storm,” Carroll said. “We’ll get most of our money back.”
In related news, no word as of yet from Baton Rouge about Ridgecrest’s Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG), Carroll said.
“As soon as we get it, we can go to bids,” Carroll said. “I should hear something from Baton Rouge this week.”
Ridgecrest was awarded approximately $990,000 from a LCDBG grant to bypass its water plant and tie into Ferriday’s water system.
Additionally, a motion to grant R.B. Repairs an occupational license failed for lack of a motion.
Aldermen were concerned over junk build up around the business.
“We’re trying to clean Ridgecrest up,” said Alderwoman Rita Boyler.
Alderwoman Darlene Humphries agreed with Boyler’s comment.
“It wouldn’t be right to give him a license when we are trying to clean up Ridgecrest,” Humphries said.
Also, newly appointed Ridgecrest clerks Hiawatha “Hiedi” Smith and Jessica Russell will no longer make water bill courtesy calls to residents.
“Clerk are spending numerous hours calling,” Carroll said. “Nobody is going to call you and tell you your bill is due.”
Humphries agreed with Carroll.
“It is the same 60 people each month,” Humphries said. “It is taking too much from the clerk. If she comes in a day early, we have to pay for that day.”
Aldermen also agreed to charge $50 plus the cost of water used for temporarily turning services on.
Many times those making repairs on houses or cleaning need water just a few days, Carroll said.
Meanwhile, aldermen adopted the annual 5.64 millage rate for Ridgecrest.
