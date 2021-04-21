Development Block (LCDBG), according to Mayor Veller Ray Carroll.
A Department of Environmental Quality study is still being examined. Carroll expects another two weeks before funding is made available.
Money will be used to bypass Ridgecrest’s water plant and tie into Ferriday’s water system.
The worn plant has been producing brown-tinted water for months, causing several boil-water notices and residents relying on bottled water for cooking and drinking.
As soon as the project is funded, Ridgecrest will begin the bidding process.
Ridgecrest also was awarded approximately $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The funds were awarded to Louisiana Community Development (LCD) through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act to help support “underserved communities to bring public drinking water systems into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.”
Additionally, Ridgecrest will receive approximately $220,000 from the American Rescue Act.
Carroll made the announcement in Ridgecrest’s aldermen meeting in April.
Money received through American Rescue Act can be used in balancing negative economic impacts brought on by COVID-19, emergency equipment or water and sewer infrastructure.
In the April meeting, Carroll also announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency would reimburse 75 percent of $8,714.15 worth of winter storm damages.
