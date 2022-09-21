The long-awaited completion of Ridgecrest’s water improvement project is approaching.
According to Mayor Veller Ray Carroll, tie-in to Ridgecrest’s water tower was completed Sept. 15, a vital step in providing resident’s potable water.
“We’ve almost completed the grant,” Carroll said. “We’re just tidying a few things up now.”
Ridgecrest received a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) totaling $990,352. Funds from the grant were used to bypass Ridgecrest’s worn water plant and tie into Ferriday’s water system.
Additionally, grant funding was used to sandblast and clean the interior and exterior of Ridgecrest’s water tower.
Money was also used to purchase and install a new ground storage tank, install a water line from Ferriday’s water plant to Ridgecrest’s storage tank, purchase new radio-controlled water meters and install a handicap bathroom in city hall. The water line is located along Vidalia Drive.
With the tie in nearly complete with Ferriday, Ridgecrest is under contract to purchase their neighbor’s water.
Under the contract, Ridgecrest will purchase water from Ferriday for three years, eight months at the price of $4.70 per 1,000 gallons. Ridgecrest will have an option after the first contract has expired to renew it for another three years.
Customers monthly bills will possibly average $85 per month for water, sewer and gas, Carroll said in a previous meeting.
In other news, Carroll said work was ongoing with the Ferriday Lift Station.
It was announced in a June meeting, cost estimates to rehabilitate the lift station are approximately $180,000, and a portion of the second round of ARPA will be used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.