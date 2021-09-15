Material to tie into Ferriday’s water system may arrive in Ridgecrest within the next 30 days, according to Mayor Veller Ray Carroll.
Carroll made the announcement Tuesday night in the regular Town Council meeting.
Once material arrives, tie-in should be complete with Ridgecrest citizens receiving water from Ferriday within 30 days of project start.
Womack and Sons Construction Group of Harrisonburg will manage the process of connecting Ridgecrest’s water system to Ferriday. The company was low bidder at $917,584.
A nearly $1 million Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) will bankroll the tie-in.
Money will also be used to purchase and install a new ground storage tank, purchase new radio-controlled water meters and install a handicap bathroom in city hall. The water line will run down Vidalia Drive.
But, the tie-in with Ferriday is first on the project list, Carroll said.
Meanwhile, Ridgecrest officials are looking into using $223,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to update Ferriday Drive sewer lift station. A possible $25,000 grant will also be used to finance the project.
“That should be enough money do it,” Carroll said. “We didn’t make a decision (at the meeting) because we are waiting on the money to get in the bank.”
Additionally, Town Council members awarded Ridgecrest’s garbage contract to Waste Pro at $12.44 per home for five years.
“The price is set in stone,” Carroll said. “They are not supposed to go up on the price for five years.”
Also bidding were Wolfe Disposal at $14.08 per house and Hometown Waste at $13.48 per house.
In related action, council members tabled a decision to purchase garbage containers. Council members had a choice between new or used containers.
“We are trying to decide how to pay for them,” Carroll said.
In other news, Ridgecrest residents will soon be in the Christmas spirit with a holiday light and decoration contest.
The contest will be open to all Ridgecrest houses and feature contest prizes. First place will be a prize worth $200 sponsored by Champlins Furniture and Ridgecrest Market, second place will be a prize worth $150 sponsored by Wilkinsons Sportsman’s One Stop and third place will be prize valued at $100 by Delta Glass.
In conjunction with the contest will be a Ridgecrest Christmas parade. Judges for the parade will be the sponsors.
No date for the contest or parade has been set.
Also, Town Council members approved occupation licenses for Concordia Auto Glass and Wilkinsons Sportsman’s One Stop while denying an occupation license for C&K Kennels.
“The reason for denial was we had written complaints,” Carroll said.
