Rising natural gas prices have caused Clayton officials to relook at the village budget and charges to village customers.
Mayor Wilbert Washington along with aldermen discussed the financial matter in their regular May meeting Tuesday night and vowed to revisit the matter in a special-called meeting later this month. A meeting date had not yet been set.
Gas records showed Clayton losing money in winter months, according to Washington. As an example, Washington said the village lost $4,000 from gas charges in February.
“We have to figure out how our natural gas system can pay for itself,” Washington said. “We have to figure out how to at least break even for our gas system to become sustainable and make it fair to our customers.”
Clayton receives their natural gas supply from Louisiana Municipal Gas Association and has approximately 100 natural gas customers.
According to Washington, if not properly attended to, the high natural gas prices would “break” Clayton’s budget, a matter aldermen will also address in the special-called meeting.
Clayton’s fiscal year begins in July, and Washington along with auditors have strongly recommended the village pass a balanced budget at their June meeting.
“Our special meeting will be specifically for the budget, and we will vote in June for it,” Washington said.
Meanwhile, Clayton aldermen passed an ordinance allowing the village and Emergent Enforcement Solutions (EES) to install two stations within Clayton’s corporate limits to catch speedsters.
EES is a handheld radar that will take pictures of license plates of those breaking speed limits. The system will automatically mail speedsters a ticket.
Clayton will pay EES 30 percent of ticket proceeds. Those fined can pay tickets at Town Hall or online.
“We have had two fatalities in the last year, and I don’t want to see three,” Washington said. “The word will get out that you should slow down in Clayton.”
In other business, Clayton’s new tractor, purchased through grants, has been “put to work,” Washington said.
“If the good Lord will bless us with some dry days you’ll see it working,” Washington said. “Progress is coming to Clayton. It may be slow, but it is coming.”
