Riverbend Subdivision’s second development was closer to becoming a reality with the approval of the Vidalia Planning & Zoning Board, Thursday, Oct. 20.
Riverbend, a 21-lot subdivision beside Walmart, will now go before the Vidalia Town Council. The group is scheduled to vote on the subdivision during their Nov. 8 regular meeting.
Natchez Home LLC is the organization spearheading the subdivision with Bryan Smith and Justin Lees named as co-managers.
The subdivision’s planners made changes to their initial plans after previously meeting with the board and hearing their concerns. The current plans feature larger lot sizes and thru-access to the subdivisions providing easy entrance and exit in case of an emergency. There will be no cul-de-sac.
Utilities will go in the back of the lots where the easements are located, according to the planners. Planners and Vidalia utility crews will discuss whether it will be underground or pole lines. Currently, there is a two-year wait for underground transformers. Due to hurricanes that have hit Florida, that state takes precedence over electrical equipment. Overhead transformers have an 18-month waiting period.
During the meeting, internet availability came up in discussion. Right now, neighborhoods close to the new subdivision’s location use satellite internet with a few homes connected to CableOne.
Vidalia has the spare fiber but no service provider for Riverbend.
Planners also told board members the new subdivision would have concrete streets instead of asphalt streets. There would be no sidewalks.
Sewer mains are already set up for the subdivision. The only thing planners will possibly have to do is install new taps to line up with the lots.
As far as water, Vidalia will run a main on the backside of the subdivision.
Planning & Zoning Board members are Jeff Ferguson, Mary Ann Carter, Cassandra Lynch, DeWitt Wyatt, Pat Gallaway and Brenda Moore.
