American Cruise Line’s newest riverboat, American Serenade, will be christened at Vidalia on Sunday, April, 23.
Event festivities will begin approximately 12:30 p.m. with an introduction of Mayor Buz Craft, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Congresswoman Julia Letlow and Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.
The celebration will continue until approximately 3 p.m. at the amphitheater with food vendors and music for the community.
“We’d love for the community to turn out and see the boat,” Craft said. “The boat is pretty.”
During the christening, Vidalia will be named as the riverboat’s godtown while Letlow will be tapped as godmother. Additionally, the riverboat’s musical group, The Liberty Bells, will be entertaining the crowd.
“We’re real proud of the work she is doing in Congress,” Craft said of Letlow. “She is doing a lot of good things, and she is gaining a whole lot of respect and admiration not only from her own colleagues but from those across the aisle. She stands strong for good conservative family values. We’re glad she is able to be in Vidalia for the christening.”
The pathway to having Vidalia become an American Cruise Line stop started at the beginning of Craft’s term.
“When I first got elected to mayor one of the first trips I made was to Washington D.C. for a Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative meeting,” Craft explained. “They meet once a year to discuss items that affect residents that live on the river primarily from flooding or seepage water.”
At that early meeting, American Cruise Lines was an event sponsor, and Craft met Charlie Robertson whose father owns the company.
“They are delightful people,” Craft said. “Just good people who own a grassroots business. Friendly, friendly people. We became friends.”
As their relationship grew, the cruise company started looking toward Vidalia as a possible port stop.
Initially, American Cruise Lines wanted to build a dock at Vidalia but the construction would be problematic to barge traffic and those who navigate the river’s currents. But, the Corp of Engineers were able to permit the company a ramp which is now located between Vidalia’s gateway and a riverfront salon.
“I’m sure if (the ramp) is open they will always use it as first priority because it is theirs,” Craft said. “We have a beautiful view of Natchez. It’s a good location and good partnership. We’re really proud they chose Vidalia.”
Bus work has not yet been completed; however, the walkway and other portions of the riverwalk are being “spruced up,” Craft said. Vidalia is also planning a new mural on the side of the Riverwalk bathrooms for photo opportunities.
Craft compared the new Vidalia attraction to a sculpture when asked if the riverboat landing and regular stops would assist Vidalia’s already bustling economy.
“It can’t hurt,” Craft said. “It’s just like the ballfields. It’s hard to quantify the impact they have. Any attraction you have the way I see it adds something. You are adding to the master piece. It’s like clay. The more clay you add to it - it becomes something bigger and better.”
