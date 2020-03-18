Riverland Medical Center has enacted more stringent infection control policies for the benefit of its patients, community, and staff.
Non-essential visitors are now prohibited from entering the facility.
Essential visitors, as determined by Riverland Medical Center, will be subject to COVID-19 screening. The results of the screening will determine if you are allowed into the facility. If you are allowed into the hospital, you will be required to wear a face mask for the duration of your visit.
To contact the nurses' station for communication with patients, please call 318-757-6551 ext. 317.
Entry to the Riverland Medical Center campus will be confined to the main entrance from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
The emergency department will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
All other points of entry will remain closed.
The hospital cafeteria will be closed to the public, but will continue to serve our patients and staff.
For non-clinical, general information, you can call Louisiana's statewide 211 network. This network is designed and staffed to handle calls from Louisiana residents who are concerned and who have questions about the COVID-19 virus.
