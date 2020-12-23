Riverland Medical Center Administrator Sam Ellard said this week that Riverland has received 75 COVID-19 vaccines.
The hospital received 25 vaccines last week, 25 Monday and 25 today (Wednesday).
"We have administered the vaccine to our front line staff," Ellard said. "We have right at 160 full-time employees. We have made it available for everyone, but the preference is for front line workers. We have had quite a few who opted out, but hopefully as the days go by more will partake."
Ellard said Riverland is continuing to treat COVID-19 patients.
"It fluctuates," he said. "It will go down some, but we have consistently had patients with COVID-19."
Ellard said work is underway making the transition to relocate from Riverland to its new facility -- Trinity Medical Center -- which held its ribbon cutting on December 2.
Construction of Trinity Medical, a 61,000 square-foot hospital and 17,000 square-foot medical office building, began in March 2019. The hospital is expected to open in early January after surveying and licensing from the Louisiana Department of Health is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.