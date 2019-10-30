Riverland Medical Center posted a net profit of $470,885 for September it was announced during the board of director’s regular meeting Tuesday where the board adopted its 2019-20 budget.
"We had an increase in outpatient volume," said Riverland Financial Officer Spencer Holder of the profit. "We also had some year-end entries."
Riverland's fiscal year ends in October.
Riverland had net revenue of $1,277,308 and expenses of $806,423.
The board adopted a $17.8 million budget with a projected $299,207 profit for 2019-20.
"That does not include the new hospital," Holder said, referring to Trinity Medical Center, which is scheduled to open around September 1, 2020.
Riverland Administrator Sam Ellard said two swing bed/acute patient rooms have been added to the new hospital to up the total to 23 when it opens.
Holder announced that Riverland had 972 emergency room visits last month, the most this fiscal year.
"We've been busting at the seams in the ER," Ellard said.
The board also approved allowing Ellard to draft a contract for hiring a physician to save time on bringing in a new family or internal medicine physician.
"We have a company helping us find a physician and they already have one candidate," Ellard said.
The board also approved policies and procedures for swing beds, housekeeping, safety and discharge planning quality assurance.
