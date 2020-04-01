Riverland Medical Center has performed approximately 30 coronavirus tests and has three ventilators on hand, Administrator Sam Ellard said this morning (April 1).
He said the hospital is continuing to follow Louisiana Department of Health and CDC guidelines.
"Our personnel are working diligently and we're asking people to use proper precaution and heed warnings so we can get past this virus."
Riverland Medical Center Marketing Director Brandy Spears said Riverland clinics are asking patients to stay in their cars when they arrive and call the clinic to inform them they are at the clinic.
"Then we call them to come into the clinic," Spears said. "We'll just have one patient at a time at the clinic to reduce the risk of exposure."
Spears said the clinics and Riverland Medical Center are seeing a number of ill patients at this time.
"We will check them out and make sure to rule out strep throat or the flu before recommending them to get tested for the coronavirus," she said.
Riverland enacted more stringent infection control policies for the benefit of its patients, community and staff, according to Spears.
Non-essential visitors are now prohibited from entering the facility.
Essential visitors, as determined by Riverland Medical Center, will be subject to COVID-19 screening. The results of the screening will determine whether an individual is allowed into the facility. If allowed into the hospital, the individual will be required to wear a face mask for the duration of the visit.
To contact the nurses' station for communication with patients, call 318-757-6551 ext. 317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.