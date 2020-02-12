Ferriday aldermen are considering whether Rockabilly Plaza on First Street is worth the expense of repairs needed to keep it as serviceable
The open building is located across the street from Haney's Big House.
Alderman Andre Keys said the building is deteriorating and needs a lot of work.
"Is it feasible to fix it?" Keys asked.
Mayor Sherrie McMahon said she would look into the matter.
"We'll have someone come in to see if it’s worth saving," McMahon said.
In other action, Alderwoman Chyrl Smith-Lee asked about horses being ridden in city limits.
McMahon said there is an ordinance against horses and four-wheelers being ridden in the town.
"If someone sees this happening, they need to take a picture with their phone and take it to the police department and file a complaint," McMahon said.
The board also approved renewing its sales tax at the same rate as past years.
Alderwoman Gail Pryor urged citizens to fill out the 2020 census questionnaires so that Ferriday can receive proper monetary benefits.
Approval of an occupational license for Only the Hottest Fashion was postponed because it is located on Canal Street in a residential area.
