Hugh Bateman was presented the Paul Harris Fellowship by the Ferriday Rotary Club at its weekly luncheon on June 8.
The award is named for Paul Harris, who founded Rotary with three business associates in Chicago in 1905. The Fellowship was established in his honor in 1957.
Bateman has been a member of Ferriday for 22 years, joining in 1999 when he moved back to Ferriday.
The late Lloyd Love was Bateman’s sponsor.
“Lloyd was visiting with his daughter, Julie, who lives next to us and walked over to our house,” Bateman said. “He said let me take to you Rotary next Thursday.”
Bateman soon joined.
“Rotary is a great organization and they do so many things worldwide.” Bateman said. “The hallmark of the Rotary Foundation, which is the funding arm, is all of the money that goes to the worldwide elimination of polio. That’s Rotary’s benchmark accomplishment among a lot of others.”
He said Rotary has a long history of helping people and supporting the community.
“It’s been a pleasant and comfortable association for 22 years,” Bateman said.
