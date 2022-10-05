The Vidalia Chapter of Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club returned to school Sunday.
The group raised $720 at a charity carwash for Vidalia Junior High School which was ransacked by vandals this past summer. On June 25, three juveniles caused extensive damage to the school and its contents with estimated damage upwards of $200,000.
Along with the carwash, the group held an elementary and junior high book drive to bolster teacher’s classroom libraries.
“We had a great time, met some amazing new people and had some really good fellowship,” said Ben Kinchen, a club prospect.
Charity work such as Vidalia’s carwash is nothing new for the Ruff Ryders who have Louisiana chapters in Vidalia, Alexandria, Leesville, Homer and New Orleans.
The club does numerous charity functions each year, said Matthew “SpydeRR” Hebert, Vidalia Chapter’s sergeant of arms. Organizing charities is also mandatory for Ruff Ryders’ prospects. Prospects are those who have applied for club membership.
“We’re a family-oriented, non-profit organization,” said SpydeRR. “We do charities all over United States monthly and annually.”
Besides charity work, members are attracted to the camaraderie that is created between members. Most of the members compare Ruff Ryders to a family.
“People join for many reasons,” SpydeRR explains. “(Ruff Ryders) has good networking, and it’s family oriented. It’s like having a brother and sister.”
Many of its members are ex-military, firemen or emergency service personnel that have a “brotherhood mentality,” SpydeRR said.
Ruff Ryders members have deep roots in the military which is one of the reasons they wear military fatigue. At the carwash, members were wearing camouflage pants, black vests with the Ruff Ryders’ logo and smiles as they washed cars.
Ruff Ryders members call themselves a “lifestyle organization.” The worldwide club offers several divisions such as motorcycle, truck and car, music label, standard and dog division. But the motorcycle division is the largest.
“We’re a lifestyle organization,” SpydeRR said. “In the motorcycle world, you have MCs and social clubs. They are an established structure group of people. But, because we are not just motorcycles, we have a label, trucks and dogs. We are an incorporation. We are a lifestyle.”
The 200,000 Ruff Ryders members are made up of different nationalities, cultures and socio-economic statuses, according to SpydeRR. But, they all come together.
“They just love the lifestyle,” said Four20, Vidalia Chapter’s prospect manager. “If you have a desire to join and participate in the things we do then you are welcome to come in. Everybody is welcome 21 and over.”
Prospecting usually lasts 90 days at a minimum. Potential members must ride safety with a group, pass a Ruff Ryders history test, do charity work and participate in two out-of-state events.
“We cater to everyone’s lifestyle,” Courtney “FouRR20” Lefler said. “Do as you can. We come second to your family and your work.”
For more information go to rrlifestyles.com.
