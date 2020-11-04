While the presidential race was undecided nationally at presstime Wednesday, Louisiana and Concordia Parish once against supported Donald Trump for President.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was re-elected, Foster Campbell was re-elected to his Public Service Commission post, there is a runoff for the Fifth District Congressional slot and the 4th District Louisiana Supreme Court District race was decided.
In the presidential race in Concordia, Trump led with 63 percent of the vote, outdistancing the Democratic nominee, former Vice-President Joe Biden, 5,550 to 3,177. The 11 other candidates combined received slightly more than 100 votes. Turnout locally was 67.1%.
Statewide, Trump received 58% of the vote to outpace Biden (40%), 1,255,481 to 855,597
In the U.S. race, Bill Cassidy, a Republican, handily carried Concordia and the state in the U.S. Senate race to win re-election.
In Concordia, Cassidy garnered 63% of the vote. He received 5,163 votes to 1,185 for Adrian Perkins and 1,073 for Derrick “Champ” Edwards, the two leading Democratic vote getters in the parish.
There were 12 other candidates in the race.
Turnout locally was 62.76%.
Statewide, Cassidy received 59% of the vote to tally 1,228,661 votes to 393,866 (19%) for Perkins and 229,698 (11%) for Edwards.
In the Fifth District Congressional race, Republican Luke Letlow and Republican State Rep. Lance Harris are in a runoff.
Letlow led Concordia with 3,611 votes (45%). Democrat Sandra “Candy” Christophe garnered 1,236 (15%) to finish second. The race also included seven other candidates, including Harris, who received 640 (8%).
Turnout locally was 61.3%.
Districtwide, Letlow led with 102,516 votes (33%) to 51,229 (17%) for Harris and 50,773 (16%) for Christophe.
Shannon Gremillion, a Concordia Parish native, finished first locally in the race for Associate Justice of the 4th Supreme Court District, but lost district wide to Jay McCallum. Both are Republicans.
Gremillion garnered 4,371 votes (67%) locally to 2,200 for Jay McCallum. Turnout was 49.9 percent.
Districtwide, McCallum polled 122,443 (57%) statewide, to Gremillion’s 93,531 (43%).
McCallum is from Farmerville and Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Gremillion lives in Alexandria.
“We're humbled by the results,” McCallum said. “I want to, first, give the glory to God and thank everyone who was so supportive of us throughout the campaign, especially my wife, who was by my side the whole way and really worked harder than anybody I've seen. We're humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of northeast Louisiana, and we look forward to the opportunity to give back more to the part of the state that has already given us so much.”
McCallum, who was raised outside of Bernice, was elected to the Second Circuit in 2017 after serving 15 years as a district court judge for the Third Judicial District, including Lincoln and Union parishes. McCallum previously served as a member of the state House of Representatives from 1992 to 2002 and as an assistant district attorney in the Third Judicial District.
The district includes Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Tensas, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.
Although Foster Campbell, a Democrat, was reelected to his District 5 Public Service Commission post Tuesday night, he finished behind challenger Shane Smiley, a Democrat, in Concordia, 4,070 to 3,996 (50% for both candidates). Turnout was 61.3 percent.
Districtwide, Foster won 198,033 (53%) to 177,228 for Smiley, who serves as the Ouachita Parish Police Jury president.
