Early votes for Saturday’s municipal runoffs and tax election total 566, Registrar of Voters Golda Ensminger said Tuesday.
In person votes totaled 251, while mail votes, which can be received through Friday, totaled 315.
The election will include runoffs for mayor and three aldermen in Ferriday as well as one parishwide issue, the renewal of a one-cent sales tax for schools.
Gene Allen and Rydell Turner, both former mayors, are in the runoff for the Ferriday mayoral post.
In his announcement for the office, Allen said he believes Ferriday “has so much potential. I have dedicated 100% of myself to the growth and self-sustainment of the place that I call home. This has been proven in the projects and community issues that I have on before during and after my terms as mayor.”
Rydell Turner, the former mayor of Clayton said he would bring “eight years’ experience to the town of Ferriday along with my people working skills to move the town of Ferriday forward so that it can become the town that it is destined to become, a great town that stands above all.”
There are three runoff aldermen races.
The District A candidates include Brandi Bacon and Shana “Pouncey” Skipper. Glenn Henderson did not seek reelection to the post.
In District B, former alderman Elijah “Stepper’s” Banks and Margaret J. Glasper are vying for the post. The incumbent in the race, Chryl Smith Lee, did not see re-election.
In District D, incumbent Andre J. Keys faces Patricia “Martin” Williams.
The one-cent school tax up for renewal generates an estimated $2.7 million annually.
According to the ballot, the term of the tax, if renewed for 10 years, begins January 1, 2021, “with sixty per cent (60%) of the net proceeds … to be used for support for curriculum improvement and for improving, purchasing and erecting school buildings and related facilities and for operating and maintaining schools and related facilities within the Parish, and the remaining forty per cent (40%) to be used to supplement the payment of salaries of public school teachers and other public school employees of the School Board, including the payment of unemployment compensation benefits and costs of retirement and insurance programs for active and retired School Board personnel.”
According to the Secretary of State’s office, polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Additionally, when you go to the polls bring one of the following:
Driver's license, Louisiana Special ID, LA Wallet digital driver's license, United States military identification card that contains the applicant's name and picture, or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.
