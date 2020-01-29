The State Bond Commission will consider on Thursday (Jan. 30) a request by the Town of Vidalia to borrow up to $7 million to build a new substation.
Vidalia is seeking funding through Electric Utility Revenue Bonds not exceeding 6% and not exceeding 20 years for constructing and acquiring extensions and improvements to the electric system, including appurtenant equipment and fixtures.
Vidalia aldermen voted unanimously during its regular meeting earlier this month to seek the $7 million line of credit for the construction of the new substation to meet the future demand for electrical power.
The proposed 20-year loan would carry a 3.25 percent interest rate with various local banks taking part in the financing of the infrastructure improvement project.
Bond proceeds will be advanced as needed, Mayor Buz Craft said.
Bond Commission approval is needed Thursday for the project to advance.
Also on the Bond Commission’s agenda are two requests from neighboring parishes.
The Catahoula Parish School Board is requesting to call elections for Consolidated District No. 1 5.11 mills tax, 10 years, 2021-2030, for construction, repair and replacement of equipment and additional school support; and for Consolidated District No. 2 5.03 mills tax, 10 years, 2021-2030, for construction, repair and replacement of equipment and additional school support.
The Tensas Parish Police Jury is seeking a budgetary loan not exceeding $567,000 Certificates of Indebtedness, not exceeding 4%, mature no later than March 1, 2021, for current operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.