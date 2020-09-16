The Concordia Parish School Board has adopted a $57.4 million consolidated budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Unanimous approval came during the board’s regular month meeting on Sept. 10.
Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal said the $54,418,550 budget includes funding for “all of the current classroom and school educational allotments” and “all employee salary supplements and benefits.”
He said the budget includes several capital projects such as the new high school gymnasium in Monterey, a lighting upgrade in the Ferriday schools, installation of a new roofing system and general upgrade of the dressing rooms at the Ferriday High School stadium.
Additionally, O’Neal said the budget includes several vehicle upgrades and that the school system is “completing the technology wiring project that we have worked on for the past two years” for all schools and administrative offices.
O’Neal also noted that work is underway to complete an air conditioning project for the gyms at Ferriday High, Vidalia High, Vidalia Junior High, Ferriday Upper Elementary and Vidalia Upper Elementary and utility upgrades at Vidalia schools.
He said work to refinish all high school gym floors is in progress as well as the “placement of laptops and/or chrome books for students and the installation of Wi-Fi access points to the school perimeters to assist the parents with school studies.
