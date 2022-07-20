Concordia Parish School Board will investigate companies that could perform a feasibility study on possible new or revamped schools.
The group agreed to form a local, core committee to gather and review companies for the studies in their regular July 14 meeting.
The committee will be made up of the School Board president, business manager and superintendent.
Leading the charge was School Board member Dorothy Parker, a veteran Concordia Parish educator, who has walked the halls and lectured in the classrooms.
“I am asking that we form a committee to do a feasibility study of the current infrastructure of all of our schools to look at the possibility of revamping and restructuring the schools even to the point of possibility building new schools in Concordia Parish,” Parker said. “The committee needs to be stakeholders even business people in Concordia Parish.”
School Board President Fred Butcher called for a school-level survey to be performed and also for companies who specialize in feasibility studies of this nature.
“Have to first of all start on the school level,” Butcher said. “We need to also submit a bid for some other company that has experience in these kind of studies because I don’t think we have expertise. We need a neutral company to come in because everybody will be looking out for their own turf.”
Butcher cautioned fellow School Board members and those in attendance that choosing a company and performing a study would be a long, drawn out process.
“This is going to be a lot of work that goes into it,” Butcher said. “This is not going to be a situation where we are going to have an answer between now and Christmas. I think this is a good time for one, but it is going to take a long time.”
Meanwhile, veteran teachers, support personnel and part-time employees will be receiving a raise from the local school system.
Veteran teachers with 20 or more years will receive a two percent cost-of-living raise.
“Teachers who have 20 or more years are maxed out (currently), meaning they don’t get any more raises,” said Superintendent Toyua Watson-Bachus. “We get raises off of three year increments.”
Support personnel will receive a three percent raise. Support personnel include custodians, cafeteria workers and secretaries “none of which make more than $12 an hour,” Bachus said.
“This is a start,” Bachus said. “We are giving our people a little extra cushion.”
People coming out of retirement who receive no fringe benefits will also receive a raise.
Certified teacher’s pay will go from $25 to $30 an hour; degree personnel (non-certified) who get paid $20 an hour will receive $25 an hour; personnel who get paid $10 an hour will receive $13 an hour; personnel who get paid $12 an hour will receive $15 an hour.
The pay hikes are for those who work less than 30 hours per week. All three actions passed unanimously.
Additionally, School Board members heard from Mike Elliott of Homeland Safety Systems, Inc., whose company supplies surveillance systems to increase protection. The group took no action but will review the company’s information.
Company representatives mapped out all Concordia Parish public schools and gave School Board members a comprehensive cost and security layout.
“We can literally put every campus at the police and sheriff station at this same time without bogging down your network” Elliott said. “If we don’t have the budget to do everything at this point we can come back next year, two years after, it makes no difference.”
According to Elliott, system drawings show no one could approach or “walk up to a door” at schools without being recorded and that information would not be lost.
“Main purpose is how fast can we get rescuers (to the schools),” Elliott said. “If you have not done any drills on active shooters, the law have to clear the building before they can let somebody in.”
Last week, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office performed active shooter drills in local schools.
According to its website, Homeland Safety Systems, Inc. is covering more than 75 parishes and counties and has been in business for 19 years. The company is offering video footage in real time at 30 frames per second.
In other news, School Board members tabled a decision to hire an athletic trainer at Concordia Parish sporting events.
“Athletic trainers are valuable because if something happens to a child on the field the athletic trainers can possibly save that child from having a serious situation,” Butcher said. “At this day and time, we need to take every possible precaution we can to make sure they are in the safest environment. I think it is a necessary expense.”
School Board member Derrick Carson seconded Butcher’s statement.
“This is necessary not just for the kids but sometimes you have to save kids from themselves because they want to play,” Carson said.
School Board members requested the superintendent to meet with the providers and “find out what exactly can be provided and how we may be able to expand that coverage.”
