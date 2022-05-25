The lawsuit against Delta Charter continues.
Concordia Parish School Board members unanimously agreed to carry on the lawsuit which puts a cap on student numbers, limiting the institution to 350 pupils.
School Board members reached their decision after meeting for nearly an hour in executive session in their May 19 regular meeting.
“What we are doing is not stopping the lawsuit we have against (Delta Charter),” said School Board member Raymond Riley. “We are keeping the cap on how many people they have coming in. The lawsuit is still going on. The lawsuit is to keep a cap on them.”
Riley made the motion to continue the eight-year-old lawsuit.
Repeated attempts by the Sentinel to reach Concordia Parish schools Superintendent Toyua Watson went unanswered.
Delta Charter’s Board of Directors President Craig Jackson had no comment on the lawsuit at this time.
In 2014, School Board members voted to notify federal authorities that Delta Charter was not in compliance with a 1970 federal desegregation order in connection with a consent decree signed by a federal judge in 2013.
Then-Superintendent Paul Nelson said the Ferriday school did not meet the required racial makeup, explaining in a Sentinel interview DC was enrolling 85 percent white / 15 percent black.
“When Delta Charter opened, the board took no position on their opening as long as their racial makeup was within 10 percent of the parish system, which is 50 percent white and 50 percent black,” Nelson said in 2014. “We agreed to a percentage of 60 percent white/40 percent black for the charter school.”
Then-Delta Charter Administrator Clovis Christman told the Sentinel the school “received consent to open from Judge Robert James back in January 2013. We were mandated to transfer our answers to Judge Dee Drell in district court. He was fine with what was going on.”
In 2017, U.S. District Judge Dee Drell ruled that Delta Charter was not in compliance with the federal consent order.
In his ruling, Drell required that during the 2017-18 school year, Delta Charter limit its enrollment to 350 students from Concordia Parish, create a Diversity Committee to aid in increasing minority enrollment and designate a Special Master.
Meanwhile, the opening of Monterey High School’s new gym at school year’s start looked grim, according to a report from Marco Gonzalez with Volkert Inc., the company charged with overseeing the building’s construction.
“I don’t have a finish date for you,” Gonzalez said. “I would love to tell you it will be done before school, but I am having a hard time seeing it with that wood floor. I feel confident it will be done in August, but I don’t know if it will be August 1.”
According to Gonzalez’s report, a portion of the metal panels that were delayed in March were onsite.
“The installer (of the metal panels) was supposed to be here this week, but he is not here,” Gonzalez said.
The panel’s absence has delayed the building from being closed in and dried out, a crucial part of completing the gym. Gonzalez estimated the gym floor’s complete installation, which included sanding and prepping, would take six to nine weeks.
The gym’s windows had not been fully installed, but brick work was almost completed along with rooftop air conditioning units.
Inspections were in “pretty good shape” and bleachers will come in the last week of June or first week of July, Gonzalez said. Bathroom wall tile is scheduled to be installed the first week of June and sprinklers are “almost done.”
In a similar action, School Board members approved an $8,000 change order to level out sidewalks between Monterey’s new gym and parking lot.
In September 2020, the School Board awarded the contract for construction of the project to Don M. Barron Contractor Inc. of Farmerville for $3,520,000. That included the base bid $3,210,000 and alternative bids of $102,000 for retractable bleachers and dressing room lockers, and $208,000 for the parking lot. The architectural firm M3A of Jackson, Miss., designed the gym.
The 15,940 square-feet facility will feature a permanent stage, bleachers concession and parking.
In other action, School Board members approved a 24.49 millage for general support of school operation, a 12.73 millage and a 2.78 Constitutional millage. The approved millages were the same as last year.
School Board members also unanimously approved redistricting lines set forth by Bill Blair of Strategic Demographics. The lines were identical to the ones the Police Jury approved last month.
