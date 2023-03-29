Concordia Parish School Board’s liabilities exceeded its assets by approximately $59.9 million for the 2022 fiscal year, according to a Louisiana Legislative Audit report.
The School Board posted a net deficit the previous year of some $69.9 million.
According to the audit, total liabilities amounted to $86.5 million while assets reached just $49.4 million leading to the negative net position.
The School Board’s longterm liabilities amounted to $82.8 million while unrestricted liabilities were $84.8 million, mainly due to implementation of new Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB) requirements.
GASB, a private non-governmental organization, is the source of generally accepted accounting principles used by state and local governments in the United States.
Current and other liabilities of the School Board total $4.3 million.
Meanwhile, current and other assets amounted to $33.4 million while capital assets equaled to $16 million.
The audit also reported the minimum foundation program (MFP) was the School Board’s largest source of revenues at $21.7 million.
MFP is a formula established to determine the cost of a minimum program of education in all public elementary and secondary schools. Essentially, MFP is the cost to provide each Louisiana student with the minimum educational foundation necessary. The resulting calculation is then used to help distribute funds among parish, city, and other local school systems.
Other sources of general revenues were sales and use taxes totaling $6.4 million; ad valorem taxes amounting to $6.3 million; and miscellaneous sale of assets coming to $4.3 million, according to the audit.
The School Board also received $3.4 million of program revenues in food services, $1.3 million in special services, $1.3 million in instructional staff support, $957,000 in general administration and $1.1 million in special education programs.
According to the audit report, the School Board spent the most in regular education programs at $15.3 million followed by special education programs at $3 million.
School administration cost the School Board nearly $3.2 million in 2022, according to the audit.
Expenses totaling $2.9 million for student support services were reported in the audit along with plant services amounting to $2.94 million.
Food service program expenses totaled $2.25 million followed by special programs at $1.44 million.
“The most significant changes in revenues, as compared to the previous year are increase in ad valorem taxes of $397,000, a decrease in state equalization funding of $804,000, a decrease in earned income of $24,000, an increase in sales tax collection of $247,000, and an increase in the sale of assets / miscellaneous income of $2.4 million,” according to the audit.
The School Board levied a total of 40.0 mills in renewal and constitutional ad valorem taxes for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.
Significant changes in operating contributions by function were also noted in both instructional and supportive programs. The most noted are: a decrease in regular education programs of $3.9 million, a decrease in special education of $739,978, an increase in other instructional programs of $415,538, a decrease in other special programs of $561,677 and a decrease in vocational education programs of $200,862.
Other significant changes include a decrease in instructional staff services of $1.6 million, a decrease in general administration of $528,787, an increase of student support services of $628,440, a decrease in plant services of $1.02 million, a decrease in student transportation of $447,047 and a decrease of school food services of $534,605.
The School Board is made up of a nine-person panel. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 members of the School Board were Dorothy Parker, Fred Butcher, Warren Enterkin, Angela Hayes, John Bostic, Ricky Raven, Raymond Riley, Lisette Forman and Derrick Carson.
Agency head is Toyua Bachus, school superintendent.
Silas Simmons LLP Certified Public Accountants and Advisors of Natchez performed the audit and listed no findings.
