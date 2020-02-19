The Concordia Parish School Board on a 7-2 vote agreed to raise member pay $150 per month and voted to conduct surveys and research on whether to move to a four-day school week and to a bi-monthly payroll.
Lisette Forman, who brought up the pay raise issue at the January meeting, offered the motion at last week’s meeting (Feb. 13) to up member pay $150 per month. Last month, she had suggested a pay raise of $250 per month.
Raymond Riley seconded the motion.
John Bostic and Ricky Raven were the only two board members to oppose the raise.
Supporting the raise in addition to Forman and Riley were Warren Enterkin, Dorothy Parker, Derrick Carson, board President Fred Butcher and Angela Hayes.
The raises will cost $16,200 annually. Each member will now earn $800 monthly.
No public opposition or support concerning the proposed raises was voiced at Thursday meeting.
On another matter, the board approved a resolution by Carson to survey employees in regard to a four-day work week for school and district personnel.
Carson said the school system needed to employ more innovation in attracting new teachers and personnel. One way, he said, would be to consider a four-day school week.
Shirley said a survey of employees revealed overwhelming support with 89.4 percent of 431 responders in favor.
But Butcher said parents needed to be surveyed and neighboring parishes that are on a four-day school week should be contacted.
Bostic said a list of pros and cons should be compiled. He said the change could result in pay changes for some employees.
Board members also approved another suggestion by Carson that employees be surveyed in regard to a bi-monthly payroll. Currently, employees are paid monthly.
“Conduct a survey and see if they want it,” Carson said.
The board also approved the hiring of 12-month custodians for Ferriday Upper, Ferriday Junior High and Vidalia Junior High. Enterkin cast the lone no vote.
The board also heard briefly from Shana Skipper, who said her child had been bullied at Ferriday High and on another matter the board went into executive to discuss “allegation and investigation of alleged misconduct Pursuant to LARS 42:17AY.”
In other action, the board presented Sidney A. Murray Citizens Awards for 3rd, 4th and 5th grades and presented awards for student of the year, teacher of the year and principal of the year.
