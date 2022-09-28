Concordia Parish School Board passed its 2022-2023 consolidated budget with a deficit of approximately $2.2 million.
The action was taken during a special-called meeting, Sept. 22.
General revenues totaled approximately $56.2 million while expenditures amounted to approximately $57.4 million leading to the deficit.
After operating transfers-in of $9.7 million and $10 million in transfers-out, the budget showed a loss of approximately $2.3 million.
“Most of the supplements that we pay our employees are paid for by the sales tax funds. We can’t write the checks out of the sale tax funds, but we can reimburse the general fund. That’s where we get the transfer fund,” said Tom O’Neal, director of business affairs.
With the loss, fund balances are projected to shrink next year from $31 million to $28 million, according to the budget.
Unrestricted grants were the board’s largest source of revenue, totaling some $20.9 million followed by approximately $6.8 million in sales taxes and some $6.4 million in ad valorem taxes, according to the budget.
Instruction was the largest expense at some $20.1 million followed by operation and maintenances at approximately $4.1 million, according to the proposed budget. The School Board also projects spending some $4 million on school administration, $3.7 million on special education programs, $3 million on pupil support services, $3.2 million on instructional staff support, $3 million on food services and $2 million on student transportation services.
Additionally, School Board members delayed work on the central headquarters until they get a “complete picture” of how much and what is causing the black mold.
It was announced Sept. 8, the School Board’s central headquarters had black mold and board members agreed to temporarily relocate office employees “out of an abundance of precaution.”
“Before we do anything, I would want a professional to come in to tell me this is what the problems are,” said School Board member Derrick Carson. “If it is problems with the roof, if the screws aren’t tight and causing water to drop down. If water is building up on the outside, I need to know that. If I don’t have a professional tell me where the problems are coming from then I’m just fixing the symptoms and not fixing the problems.”
Two bids were opened to alleviate the black mold. Superior Construction of Scott, La was apparent low bidder at $85,854.
Superior Construction’s bid was to cut two feet above the floor on the inside walls near the exterior and rip up all the floor covering. The bid did not include replacing the flooring.
