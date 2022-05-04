Concordia Parish School Board is seeking a principal at Ferriday High, and a Special Education Director.
Kimberly Jackson resigned as principal at Ferriday High, while Mary Huhn retired as Concordia Parish Special Education Director after more than 30 years.
Jackson would only say she has another opportunity apart from Concordia Parish.
Jackson was named principal at Ferriday High in 2019. She graduated from Wilkinson County High School and attended Alcorn State, earning an undergraduate degree in agriculture while getting her Masters in education and education administration.
Concordia Parish School Board receives applications for school administration positions, according to School Superintendent Toyua Watson.
Watson said her administration was taking a different approach in the recruiting process.
“I’m actually going in a different direction with the Ferriday High principal and involving teachers in the recruiting process,” Watson said. “We actually have had 14 or 15 applicants for administrative positions, which is higher than normal. Most have worked in an elementary setting. We’re focused on finding the right somebody.”
Huhn is staying on the job to help train her replacement, according to Watson.
“She is a golden educator,” Watson said. “We’re so sad to lose her, but so thrilled she’s going to help train the next person.”
Huhn said after 42 years in education she felt it was time to step down.
“I’m not sure what I will do,” Huhn said. “But I know I’m going to miss the kids. I love all of them. They are my heart. It’s been a joyful ride.”
The School Board is also receiving applications for elementary education teachers, reading and math interventionists and substitute teachers.
Seeking certified teachers is not just locally but statewide.
In April, Louisiana Senate advanced a bill to make it easier for retired teachers to come back to work to help ease statewide shortages.
Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, the sponsor of the bill, said it addresses the shortage of teachers and other personnel, according to the Louisiana Illuminator website.
Mathematics, science, English, language arts and special education have all been identified as areas with shortages that require certified teachers.
Current law suspends retirement benefits for many teachers who return to work depending on when they retired. Fields’ bill would expand the number of certified teachers in any subject area who could return without losing retirement pay. That would include any who retired before July 1, 2020.
Meanwhile, the House Education Committee advanced a bill in April to maintain a database with training courses and requirements teachers must complete to become certified, according to the Louisiana Illuminator website. The new database would allow new and experienced teachers to keep track of new regulations for professional certifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.