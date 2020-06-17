The Concordia Parish School Board last week set the rate of three parish millages for 2020 with a fractional reduction in each.
That action came during the board’s regular meeting Thursday, June 11.
The School Board will still collect the same amount of money despite the millage reductions.
With 2020 being a reassessment year, the overall parish values increased from $135,789,210 to $137,173.380, according Tom O’Neal, Director of Business Affairs for the School Board.
As a result, the board adopted the following:
Maintenance & Operation millage of 24.74 was reduced to 24.49 mills. Collections last year were $3,229,635.
Additional Support millage of 12.86 mills was reduced to 12.73 mills. Receipts last year totaled $1,678,785.
Constitutional millage of 2.81 mills was reduced to 2.78 mills. Collections last year were $366,826.
O’Neal said the state constitution requires that all property subject to taxation be reappraised and valued at least every four years. It also mandates adjustment of ad valorem rates either upward or downward depending on property values.
“Should there be an increase in value, millage rates will decrease to a point of receiving the same dollar proceeds as previous year.” O’Neal said. “The opposite also applies. Should there be a decrease in value, millage rates will increase to a point of receiving the same dollar proceeds.”
O’Neal said the Maintenance & Operations millage was first passed in 1983 at a rate of 25 mills to provide “additional support for construction, improving, maintaining and operating public schools and school related facilities in the district, including payment of salaries of teachers & other school system employees.”
The Additional Support millage was passed in 2000 at 13 mills to acquire and construct additional classrooms for public schools in the district and provide additional support for “construction, improving, maintaining and operating public schools and school related facilities in the district, including payment of salaries of teachers and other school system employees.”
The Constitutional millage is authorized by the state constitution for all public systems and cannot exceed five mills.
O’Neal said the Maintenance & Operations and the Additional Support levies “are voter approved millages. All such taxes are to be expended in accordance with the proposition and normally are approved for a 10-year period.”
The Additional Support millage was originally levied in 2000.
