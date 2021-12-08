A total of 59 early votes have been cast and 120 absentee ballots have been received in the Concordia Parish school tax renewal election.
While the early voting period has ended, the deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Dec. 10 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
On Saturday, Dec. 11, Concordia voters will go to the polls to decide whether to renew a 25 mill tax that generates approximately $3.5 million annually for the school system. The tax is used to support construction, maintenance and operations as well as funding for teachers and school system employees.
CPSB Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal said the millage is important to the general fund operations of the parish.
The Parishwide School District No. 10 Proposition reads as follows:
“Shall School District No. 10 of the Parish of Concordia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of twenty-five (25) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $3,580,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of giving additional support for constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public schools and school related facilities in the District, including payment of salaries of teachers and other school system employees?”
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State:
-- 7 parishes will have local propositions and candidate races: Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Orleans and Rapides.
-- 26 parishes will only have local propositions: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Concordia, DeSoto, Grant, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Morehouse, Natchitoches, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Washington and West Carroll.
-- 1 parish will only have candidate races: Vernon.
-- 29 parishes will have no elections: Caldwell, Cameron, Claiborne, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Martin, Vermilion, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Winn.
--1 parish will have a local proposition and a recall election: Ouachita.
