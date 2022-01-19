Concordia Parish School Board officials continued to monitor Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) COVID-19 numbers closely as students and staff returned to school Jan. 19.
Currently, administrators and School Board officials are meeting Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to review and discuss current statewide and local LDH numbers.
“Right now, we are just monitoring because anything can change at anytime,” said Toyua Watson, school superintendent.
Students recently finished a weeklong virtual learning stint after virus numbers rose sharply, hampering student and staff attendance. On Jan. 7, 134 teachers and bus drivers were absent.
The wave of absentees led School Board officials to move to virtual learning on a week-by-week basis. A move Watson said was necessary.
“We were putting more on our staff than they could bear,” said Watson. “They were not having a lunch break or a restroom break because they were holding multiple classrooms. Just because somebody will go above and beyond does not mean we should put them in that predicament over and over again.”
Presently, virus counts are down throughout the school system as students and staff return, according to Watson.
“We went from more than 100 to 54, so we were able to go back to school,” Watson said.
Helping students and staff to reenter the school system was new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines which School Board members adopted at their regular monthly meeting held Jan. 13.
According to the CDC guidelines, staff or students who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate for five days after the onset of symptoms, or five days from the collection of a specimen if no symptoms are present.
Asymptomatic positive cases can be released from isolation after five days. If symptoms are present and persist, isolation should end after being fever-free for 24 hours and other symptoms have improved
“With the new guidelines, it reduces the time that we have to be out for quarantine,” Watson said. “We had 34 positive cases of staff members. We had an additional 30 cases that were COVID related but many of those were able to return with the adoption of the new policy.”
During their weekly meetings, administrators and School Board staff analyze mitigating processes. According to Watson, one parish school has done an “excellent job” at prohibiting the virus’ spread.
“Ferriday Lower has done an “excellent” job at mitigating measures, recording no class outbreak,” Watson said. “If somebody is doing something right, then we need to take a moment and talk to them to see what they are doing. They have continued the wiping down, wearing the masks correctly and washing their hands multiple times. They done a great job at keeping their school safe.”
Watson and administrators are taking extra precautions making sure schools are not becoming complacent in deterring the spread of COVID-19.
“We are also taking time to look at our mitigating measures,” she said. “Making sure we are not complacent and calming down.”
Additionally, School Board officials have ordered from multiple suppliers of COVID-19 deterrents such as air purifiers, section divider replacements, foggers and Germ-X stations to battle the supply chain shortage.
“We’re just making sure we are on top of everything,” she said. “We’re trying anything and everything.”
Protection of students and staff is Watson’s main goal.
“We want to protect our staff as well as our children,” she said. “We want to encourage our parents that if your child has a runny nose and running a little fever take a moment and realize some of our staff or their family have those underlying conditions. Our staff members are our heroes. We appreciate them more than anyone can imagine, and it is tough on them right now.”
Watson said they will continue to meet multiple times each week until numbers decline because “Nobody likes virtual. All educators can agree: Nobody likes virtual."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.